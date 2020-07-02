Vailliencourt, Reader Debate In Second Campaign Forum

July 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The two Republican candidates for County Prosecutor faced off in campaign forum for the second time in a week.



Tuesday’s forum was hosted by Livingston County Republicans and was moderated by Sheriff Mike Murphy. Incumbent Bill Vailliencourt is being challenged by former Judge David Reader for the GOP nomination.



During his opening comments, Reader spoke of his time fostering the growth of the specialty court system that includes Veterans, Mental Health, and Adult Drug Court, while challenging Vailliencourt’s commitment to them. Reader said that Vailliencourt does not fully support these programs and is not fully vested in them. He continued, saying that Livingston County needs a prosecutor who will not restrict entry into these programs and will provide prosecutorial incentives for those who successfully complete them, which he says Vailliencourt does not.



Reader also claimed mishandling of the Judge Theresa Brennan situation from the prosecutor’s office, while stating that it was his testimony and action that helped lead to her removal from bench and plea to a felony. Vailliencourt took exception to this and said that he did everything that could have been done and accused Reader of trying to spread mis-information and re-write history for a political agenda.



The pair took turns answering 7 questions throughout the forum, but when asked about their positions on an automatic expungement bill for felonies that is in legislature, Reader admitted was not familiar with it. He went on to explain that in certain circumstances, however, the felonies they wrap around people can be harsh and that having a way to make them go away might be a good idea. Vailliencourt called this a huge issue in the state, said he was surprised Reader was unfamiliar with it, and that he was personally against it. He called the bill a real problem, in that it too easily with passed time allows someone with multiple felonies to have them wiped. Vailliencourt said it doesn’t go to the courts, and neither the prosecutor nor the victim get an opportunity to speak against the expungement. He said he has supported expungement legislation that gives the judge an opportunity to hear the cases and make an assessment to see if public safety is served by the expungement.



Reader stepped down from his position because he was required to 1 year in advance of filing to run for County Prosecutor. He said he is doing so to restore honesty and integrity to the office. Vailliencourt in his closing statement said that Reader’s sudden and abrupt resignation allowed Governor Whitmer to appoint his replacement, effectively flipping the circuit bench to the Democrats, and warned of the ramifications of giving them the power to appoint moving forward. Voters will decide which candidate becomes the nominee at the August 4th primary.



The forum can be seen in its entirety on the Livingston County Republicans Facebook page.