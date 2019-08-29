Vailliencourt Elected President Of Prosecuting Attorneys Association

According to a press release, Bill Vailliencourt, who has been Livingston County’s Prosecuting Attorney since 2013, was unanimously elected by his peers Saturday to serve as President of the Association also known as PAAM. PAAM is comprised of a 14-member Board of Directors and the Attorney General who represent Michigan’s 83 county prosecuting attorney offices. Vailliencourt will serve a one-year term through August of 2020.



Vailliencourt received his law degree from Washington and Lee University Law School in Lexington, Virginia. Subsequently, he was in private practice and also served as an assistant prosecutor in Oakland and Livingston counties before being elected Prosecuting Attorney of Livingston County in 2012. As a prosecutor, Vailliencourt has argued numerous cases in the Michigan Court of Appeals and Michigan Supreme Court. He was also appointed by the Supreme Court to serve on the Committee for Model Criminal Jury Instructions.



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Vailliencourt “is an extremely knowledgeable lawyer” and their “go-to prosecutor on the state of the law”, adding he’ll be an outstanding leader for the Association. St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling also feels Vailliencourt “is an excellent choice” as he believes his “experience and intelligence will provide him the tools necessary to lead Michigan’s prosecutors; and his diplomacy and proven integrity with law enforcement partners will facilitate the relationships necessary to be effective”. Mark Reene, Tuscola County Prosecutor, says Vailliencourt is tremendously qualified and noted “his extraordinary intellect, unquestioned integrity and vast experience”, stating that it furthers “the interests of justice each and every day as a prosecutor”.



Vailliencourt accepted the position at the Association’s annual meeting saying that he is honored to have been chosen. The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan was established in 1928. The primary purposes of the Association are to promote equal justice in enforcing the state's criminal laws and continuing the education of prosecuting attorneys and other law enforcement officials.