Slotkin & VA Leaders to Host Veterans Town Hall on PACT Act

May 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Veterans Affairs Leaders and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin are hosting a town hall meeting in East Lansing to discuss the PACT Act, which expands VA benefits to those exposed to toxic substances.



On Friday, May 5th at 12:30 p.m., veterans and their families will have the chance to ask questions and meet with benefits counselors, nurses, healthcare counselors, and on-site support providers, to discuss the eligibility of benefits for those exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.



U.S. Rep. Slotkin and Chief Veterans Experience Officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, John Boerstler, will address how veterans can access adequate health care, partake in toxic substance screenings, and answer questions surrounding the new legislation.



The Pact Act, which was signed into law last year, was one of the largest health and benefit expansions for veterans in recent years.



Slotkin authored and introduced one of the component bills, the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act, with the goal of making it easier for toxic-exposed veterans to obtain specialized care and benefits. The law also expands and extends health care for vets of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 era.



Last month, the VA announced that over 3 million veterans have already received toxic exposure screenings since the PACT Act was signed into law last summer.



All Michigan veterans, their families, and caregivers are encouraged to attend the free town hall meeting, either in-person or virtually. Registration is required.



A link to register is provided below.