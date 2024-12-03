Therapy Dogs To Visit Cleary University During Final Exam Week

December 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Therapy dogs from a local non-profit will be working to help students de-stress during finals week at Cleary University in Genoa Township.



The Veterans Treatment Assistance Corps or V-TAC provides emergency funding to veterans involved in the judicial system, as well as therapy dogs to courtrooms, and service dogs for veterans.



The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 11:30am to 1pm in Cleary University Commons, located at 3750 Cleary Drive. Students will be coming and going throughout that time to visit with the dogs.



V-TAC President Mike Cunningham told WHMI the therapy dogs help with mental health but also offer a break from the grind and stress of finals and how demanding they can be – saying the dogs just kind-of “help pull people back to reality”.



The four dogs attending the event include:



Josie Wales - a Yellow Lab and “Livingston County Superstar” who does treatment courts and is also “an amazing bird dog”.



Simba - a Mini Golden Doodle who is finishing up his training and is headed to Birmingham Schools.



Kevin - a Newfoundland that does North Oakland County Treatment Courts, many veterans events, and Hospice.



Tucker – a Shizu who is part of the “Read to Rover” program and Veterans Treatment Court.



For the larger non-profit, Cunningham described the work they’re doing as both “life-changing” and “heartwarming” when it comes to the impact on veterans and others. He added that both therapy and service dogs are really coming to the forefront now and can do a lot for people – especially those who are struggling in life or need assistance in different forms. He encouraged people to embrace them as they become more and more a part of society and continue to do great things for people.



The therapy dogs are part of de-stress activities during taking place during final exam week.



Cleary University staff are hosting a variety of activities for students during exam week to help them relax, unwind and find a sense of calmness and clarity when studying for fall semester final exams.



De-Stress Fest started Monday and runs through Thursday on Cleary’s campus in Genoa Township.



The week is designed to help students improve their concentration and decrease their anxiety so they can manage their stress effectively and do well on their final exams – according to Andrew Chamberlin, a licensed professional counselor and adjunct professor at Cleary.



The week consists of stress ball making, cookie decorating, yoga, the therapy dog visits and a late-night breakfast study break.



Chamberlain said “Experiences like De-Stress Week offer a better chance for calm, balance and improved mood, data our brain works with to manage what is happening during stressful times. This is vital to focus, concentration and the energy students need to academically succeed in the tough finals week.”



More is available in the attached press release about activities at Cleary, as well as the provided links for V-TAC.