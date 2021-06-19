Utility Work Postponed In Highland Township

June 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Utility work that had been slated to begin in Highland Township next week has been postponed.



The ITC Transmission Company’s plan to close South Hickory Ridge Road between Highland Road (M-59) and Lone Tree Road has again been postponed and is not expected to happen in June. That section of South Hickory Ridge Road carries approximately 12,000 vehicles per day.



The Road Commission for Oakland County says the work had originally been scheduled to start June 7th but was postponed until June 21st before the most recent postponement.



The Road Commission says it will announce when the work is scheduled again.