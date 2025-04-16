Utility Work On I-96

April 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews





MDOT has issued a permit to DTE for utility work on eastbound and westbound I-96 at Grand River in Brighton.



The work will occur early Friday morning, starting around 12:01am. It should wrap up by 5am.



MDOT says the project will require intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-96 at Grand River Avenue throughout the operation.



Traffic control will be maintained by the Michigan State Police.



Motorists should expect delays.