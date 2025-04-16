Utility Work On I-96
April 16, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
MDOT has issued a permit to DTE for utility work on eastbound and westbound I-96 at Grand River in Brighton.
The work will occur early Friday morning, starting around 12:01am. It should wrap up by 5am.
MDOT says the project will require intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-96 at Grand River Avenue throughout the operation.
Traffic control will be maintained by the Michigan State Police.
Motorists should expect delays.