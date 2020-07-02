Utility Offers Tips, Smart Thermostats For Summer Heat

July 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





As summer temperatures heat up, a local utility is offering tips to help keep energy costs down.



Holiday weekend temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s, but Consumers Energy is doing what it can to help residents better manage their monthly energy use. Through the end of July they are giving away 100,000 Google Nest Thermostat E’s through www.ConsumersEnergy.com/freethermostat. Receiving a thermostat enrolls a homeowner in their Peak Power Savers Smart Thermostat Program. On days when hot weather is expected, a signal is sent over Wi-Fi to the device to pre-cool the home. Consumers says this can save residents up to 15% on cooling costs, even though temperatures are never adjusted more than 2 degrees.



Summer energy use can also be reduced using some of these tips offered by the utility. If possible, shift energy use away from the peak times of 2-7pm on weekdays. Demand during these hours is high and electricity is more expensive to provide. If you have a central air conditioning unit, remove leaves and debris that could block airflow and clean the filter regularly. Close drapes, shades and blinds during the day, and set the thermostat to 78-degress when you are home, and higher when you are away. Operate the stove, oven, dishwasher and clothes dryer in the morning or evening when it’s cooler outside. These devices can add heat to your home and cause your air conditioner to work harder. And finally, use fans to keep cool.



Ceiling fans cost less than air conditioning, and Consumers advises that the need for air conditioning can be reduced by installing an attic fan.