USPS Makes Final Decision to Move Howell Post Office

August 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The U.S. Postal Service on Monday issued its final decision with respect to its proposal to relocate retail services from 325 S. Michigan Ave. to a new location at Grand Oaks Dr. between Gilden Woods and Lowe’s.



The Post Office was renamed in 2019 in honor of Sergeant Donald Burgett, a World War II Army paratrooper.



Burgett died in 2017 at age 91. He participated in the opening operations of the Normandy Invasion with Company A, 506th Parachute Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division.



According to a release posted to the USPS website, "If this location is not adequate or an agreement cannot be reached with its owner, the Postal Service will consider other sites."



The announcement went on to say the Postal Service discussed the proposal with Mayor Nick Proctor and at a public meeting held at the City Council Meeting on July 22, 2019. The Postal Service has carefully considered all the concerns expressed in those discussions, as well as comments received from the public. For the reasons set forth below, the Postal Service has decided to proceed with the relocation.



"Due to severe space deficiencies with the current building, the Postal Service must relocate to a larger facility. The Postal Service anticipates providing the same services at the new location as are currently provided to our customers at the existing location. Additionally, the Postal Service plans to continue services at the existing Post Office until the replacement facility is open and operating as a Post Office."



"While the Postal Service is sensitive to the impact of this decision on its customers and the Howell community, the Postal Service properly considered community input, and this decision is consistent with Postal Service objectives."



The Postal Service is a self-funded entity, generally receiving no tax dollars and must make decisions to control its cost and cover them through the sale of products and services.



This is the final decision of the Postal Service with respect to this matter, and there is no right to further administrative or judicial review of this decision.