USDA Celebrates Putnam Twp Fire Truck Dedication

August 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Michigan State Director Dom Restuccia on Thursday celebrated the dedication of fire truck for Putnam Township.



“This is a huge boost to public safety and highlights the focus on improving emergency response capabilities by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Trump-Vance Department of Agriculture,” said Restuccia. “I congratulate Congressman Tom Barrett on his tireless efforts to ensure this project moves forward.”



USDA provided a $600,000 grant through the Community Facilities Program to help Putnam Township purchase a 2025 Spartan S-180 model 3106 Pumper Truck. Putnam Township contributed $149,915 towards the new pumper truck. This project will strengthen fire and emergency response for Putnam Township and the Village of Pinckney, according to the USDA.



“Chief Ruf and his crew at the Putnam Township Fire Department give their all every day to keep the community safe. I was proud to fight in Congress to secure this $600,000 investment to help the department pay for a new fire engine that will support that mission for years to come,” said Congressman Tom Barrett (MI-07).



“I appreciate Secretary Rollins and the entire Trump administration for working with me to ensure this brave firefighting crew will be better equipped to save lives in Livingston County.”



USDA Rural Development invests in rural America with programs to promote rural prosperity. These programs expand access to high-speed internet, electricity and infrastructure, and support economic growth, healthcare, education, housing and other community essentials.



More information is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Putnam Township Fire.