USDA Announces $495,000 for Upgrades to LivCo Emergency Dispatch System

March 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Michigan State Director Dom Restuccia on Thursday announced a $495,000 grant to purchase a computer-aided dispatch system for Livingston County.



“This new Computer-Aided Dispatch system will ensure that when Livingston County residents call for help, our 911 dispatchers will have the best available technology to assist with call intake, location verification, and efficient dispatch of first responders,” said Restuccia.



“When lives are on the line, seconds matter. President Donald Trump and Secretary Brooke Rollins are committed to safer streets, stronger communities, and supporting our first responders. Congressman Tom Barrett led the effort to secure this funding for Livingston County and USDA Rural Development is proud to deliver.”



The dispatch system is responsible for providing critical communications for all public safety divisions in the county including the police, fire, emergency medical services, emergency management, law enforcement records and jail management system.



USDA provided the grant through the Community Facilities program and Livingston County is contributing $505,000 for a total project cost of $1 million.



USDA Rural Development invests in rural America with loans, grants, and loan guarantees to promote rural prosperity.



More information is linked below.