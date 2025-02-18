USA Today: Howell's Tomato Brothers Ranks Among Best of 2025

February 18, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell’s favorite place for breadsticks is still buzzing about some recent national recognition. Tomato Brothers ranks among USA Today’s 2025 Restaurants of the Year.



“We learned about it the day it was published. When they came in and took the pictures and did the interview, we didn’t really know what it was about,” co-owner Zachary Nicholas told WHMI News.



“We thought it was just a piece about the restaurant and maybe how long we’ve been here. We didn’t realize it was going to be a national article. It’s really cool for the recognition of our family business, almost half a century.”



According to USA Today, nominations were submitted by local food writers, who "live there," "work there," and "eat there."



"These writers nominated restaurants from across the country, and a team of editors with discriminating taste whittled them down to 44."



The restaurant's menu also was recognized for its spaghetti and marinara sauce, chicken marsala, Greek salad and slab of ribs.



Nicholas admits the breadsticks and portion sizes are a big reason loyal customers keep coming back.



“I’ve been on vacation in Florida or North Carolina, and I hear in my ear, someone is talking about our breadsticks,” he said.



“It’s crazy the reach of our name and the support we have from this community is awesome, too. They keep us open, so we appreciate them.”



The Nicholas family opened Tomato Brothers in 1981. They also own a handful of Gus’s Carryout locations, the Highland House and related carry outs, along with E.G. Nick’s in Lapeer.