USA Today Co., Owner of the Detroit Free Press, Says it Will Purchase The Detroit News

January 26, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



USA Today Co., which owns the Detroit Free Press, said Monday that it plans to acquire The Detroit News and bring both major metropolitan newspapers under its banner.



The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press recently ended an almost 40-year agreement that allowed the two papers to operate in the same city and merge aspects of their business operations.



According to a statement from USA Today Co., the newspaper publisher formerly named Gannett, both newspapers will continue to publish separately. The company provided little other information on the planned operation of the daily newspapers.



The statement also did not disclose a price of the sale.



USA Today Co., which publishes the largest chain of newspapers in the U.S., said the sale is being funded through cash and financing managed by Apollo Global Management, the private equity firm that funded New Media Investment Group Inc.'s 2019 acquisition of Gannett.



The deal is expected to close “at the end of the month.”



The two newspapers have both been in operation for over 100 years. The Detroit News has won three Pulitzer Prizes and the Detroit Free Press has won 10.



“Both companies have a mutual desire to ensure that these publications and their distinct journalism continue to serve the greater Detroit area,” Guy Gilmore, chief operating officer of MediaNews Group, the current owner of The Detroit News said in a statement.



In 1989, the two papers began a joint operating agreement, a deal established under the 1970 Newspaper Preservation Act which allowed failing newspapers to be exempt from certain antitrust rules. The two newspapers worked in competition but shared some overhead resources and business operations including advertising, printing and distribution.



The Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News ended the agreement in December after 36 years.



In 2024, Gannett stopped using journalism produced by The Associated Press as financial struggles continued to mount on the news industry.