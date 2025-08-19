US News & World Report Best High School Rankings 2025

August 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The 2025 Best High School Rankings from U.S. News & World Report are out, and several within the WHMI listening area rank among the best in Michigan, and top tier nationwide.



For example, Okemos, Chelsea, Dexter, Charyl Stockwell Academy, Brighton, South Lyon East, South Lyon, Hartland, Williamston, Whitmore Lake and Lakeland all ranked among the top 100 high schools across Michigan.



The ranking looked at data from more than 24,000 public high schools in the U.S. for things like performance on state assessments and college preparation.



Hartland Superintendent Chuck Hughes pointed out his district's high school "far exceeded past rankings." In 2023, Hartland was ranked 112 in the State of Michigan and 3,252 in the nation. In 2024 HHS was ranked 153 in the state and 4,547 in the nation. The 2025 Rankings put Hartland High School at 69 (top 6%) in the state and 2,196 (top 12%) in the nation.



"The staff and distirct work hard to provide academic challenges for students. The US News & World Report rankings are weighted heavily on Advanced Placement participation and success on passing the AP exams. This year, 81% of all tests taken resulted in a passing mark compared to 79% last year when HHS made the AP Honor Roll. The data is clear, HCS offers academic rigor for any student who chooses to challenge themselves. The staff at HHS are outstanding," Hughes said.



Milford, Fenton, Linden and Mason all ranked in the low-to-mid 100s in Michigan. Pinckney, Howell and Fowlerville were among the lowest across the WHMI listening area.



Here are the rankings of high schools within the WHMI listening area:



Okemos High School:



#18 in Michigan Rankings

#703 in National Rankings





Chelsea High School:



#27 in Michigan Rankings

#859 in National Rankings





Dexter High School:



#37 in Michigan Rankings

#1,311 in National Rankings





Charyl Stockwell Academy High School:



#40 in Michigan Rankings

#1,544 in National Rankings





Brighton High School:



#42 in Michigan Rankings

#1,578 in National Rankings





South Lyon East High School:



#57 in Michigan Rankings

#1,985 in National Rankings





South Lyon High School:



#68 in Michigan Rankings

#2,195 in National Rankings





Hartland High School:



#69 in Michigan Rankings

#2,196 in National Rankings





Williamston High School:



#71 in Michigan Rankings

#2,348 in National Rankings





Whitmore Lake High School:



#81 in Michigan Rankings

#2,490 in National Rankings





Lakeland High School:



#94 in Michigan Rankings

#3,053 in National Rankings





Milford High School:



#101 in Michigan Rankings

#3,244 in National Rankings





Fenton Senior High School:



#108 in Michigan Rankings

#3,454 in National Rankings





Linden High School:



#135 in Michigan Rankings

#4,272 in National Rankings





Mason High School:



#138 in Michigan Rankings

#4,330 in National Rankings





Pinckney Community High School:



#230 in Michigan Rankings

#6,406 in National Rankings





Howell High School:



#273 in Michigan Rankings

#7,630 in National Rankings





Fowlerville High School:



#358 in Michigan Rankings

#10,348 in National Rankings



Click the link below for more high school rankings and details.