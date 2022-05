Most Common Violations

May 25, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



As Livingston County Residents get ready to hit the water,

the US Coast Guard reminds all Michigan Boaters there were 159 recreational boating crashes, 74 people were injured and 31 died. May is water safety month and the coast guard reminds all boaters to take a boater safety course. Not enough life jackets and missing or improperly operating fire extinguishers are the biggest violations.