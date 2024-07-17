US Chamber Selects Howell's Janelle Smith for Fellowship Program

July 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation selected Janelle Smith, President of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, to participate in the tenth cohort of its premiere business leadership program.



The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.



“I am honored to be selected for the Business Leads Fellowship Program," said Janelle Smith.



“This is a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with leaders across the nation and bring back innovative solutions to our community. I look forward to leveraging this experience to drive meaningful change in education and workforce development in Howell.”



“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Caitlin Codella Low, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.



“They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”



Following a competitive application and selection process, Smith was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals, and association leaders to participate in the tenth class of this program.



The eight-month program, consisting of both in person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education, and workforce development.



Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of over 350 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.