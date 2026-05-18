Travel Advisory For US-23 In Green Oak Township

May 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT is advising of some lane and ramp closures as part of the ongoing US-23 Flex Route project.



The following lanes and ramps will be closed for pipe crossing:



7am Monday, May 18th – 3pm Friday, May 22nd

-Northbound/southbound Whitmore Lake Road from Spicer Road to Winans Lake Road will be closed. Northbound traffic will be detoured via northbound US-23, M-36, Lee Road, to northbound Whitmore Lake Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23, Silver Lake Road, M-36, to southbound Whitmore Lake Road.



7am Tuesday, May 26th - 3pm Thursday, May 28th

-Northbound/southbound Fieldcrest from Fairline Road to Silver Lake Road will be closed. Northbound traffic will be detoured via northbound US-23, M-36, Silver Lake Road, to Fieldcrest Drive. Southbound traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23, Silver Lake Road, M-36, to southbound Whitmore Lake Road.



7am Friday, May 29th - 7am Saturday, May 30th

-Southbound Whitmore Lake Road from Baytes Drive to Silver Lake Road will be closed. Traffic will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via southbound Whitmore Lake Road, southbound US-23, Lee Road, Silver Lake Road, to southbound Whitmore Lake Road.