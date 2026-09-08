US-23 Ramp Resurfacing Begins Thursday In Genesee County

September 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ramp resurfacing project begins this week in Genesee County.



MDOT is investing approximately $269,000 to resurface the US-23 and Owen Road ramps in the Fenton area.



Work will include milling, resurfacing, patching, joint and crack repairs, and permanent pavement markings.



The project is scheduled to begin this Thursday, September 10th – with completion targeted for next Tuesday, September 15th.



Traffic will be maintained with intermittent lane and ramp closures. Motorists should anticipate delays.



MDOT says the work is weather-dependent, and will extend the lifespan of the ramps and increase safety for motorists.



Bottom Photo: Google Street View