More Lane & Ramp Closures Start Friday On US-23

July 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@wshmi.com





More closures are scheduled as part of the US-23 Flex Route project in the Brighton and Green Oak Township areas.



Starting Friday, the right lane of northbound US-23 will be closed from Silver Lake Road to I-96. Ramp closures are also planned. The northbound US-23 ramp will be closed to eastbound I-96, along with the northbound US-23 ramp both to and from Lee Road.



Those closures will take place between 9pm and 6am daily. Full-time closures will occur on weekends, from 9pm Friday through 6am Monday. The closures will be in effect through August 3rd.



The Lee Road bridge over US-23 will also be closed daily from 7pm to 6am starting on Monday, July 24th. That closure will also be in effect through August 3rd.



Complete details and detours can be found in the provided links.