Weekend Travel Advisory For US-23/Plank Road

August 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT has issued a travel advisory for US-23/Plank Road in Washtenaw County - meaning more delays and detours for motorists.



Southbound US-23 from Dexter Street to Main Street will have nightly closures for maintenance/bridge demolition starting tonight. Then on Saturday, Northbound US-23 at Plank Road will be closed for bridge demolition. Eastbound/westbound Plank Road will be closed for rebuilding. Additionally, the northbound/southbound US-23 ramp to Plank Road will be closed for maintenance/bridge demolition.





MDOT issued the following advisories:





8pm Friday, Aug 2, until 7am Saturday, Aug. 4



-Southbound US-23 from Dexter Street to Main Street will have nightly closures. Traffic will be detoured via the Carpenter Road exit, Dexter Road, Plank Road, to southbound US-23.





11pm Saturday, Aug. 3, until 5am Sunday, Aug. 4



-Northbound US-23 at Plank Road will be closed. There will be 15-minute stoppages for bridge demolition.





7am Friday, Aug. 2, until 5pm Friday, Nov. 15



-Eastbound/westbound Plank Road will be closed for rebuilding. Traffic will be detoured via US-23, Arkona Road, to Cone Road. Local traffic can utilize Sanford Road, County Road, to Dexter Road.





7pm Friday, Aug 2, until 5am Monday, Aug. 5



-The northbound US-23 ramps to Plank Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via the Arkona Road exit, Dexter Road, County Road, to Plank Road.





7pm Friday, Aug 2, until 5am Tuesday, Aug. 6



-The southbound US-23 ramps to Plank Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via the Carpenter Road exit, Dexter Road, to Plank Road.