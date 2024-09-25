Closures At US-23/Plank Road Interchange

September 25, 2024

Various closures are scheduled this week at the US-23/Plank Road interchange in Washtenaw County.



MDOT advises that during beam installation:



-Northbound US-23 will be closed intermittently at Plank Road,

-The northbound US-23 ramp (Exit 25) to Plank Road will be closed,

-Southbound US-23 will be closed from Dexter Street to Main Street,

-The southbound US-23 ramp (Exit 25) to Plank Road will be closed.





From 11pm Wednesday until 6am Thursday, northbound US-23 will be closed intermittently at Plank Road for 15-minute intervals for beam installation.



Also during that time, the northbound US-23 ramp (Exit 25) to Plank Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Arkona Road (Exit 27), Dexter Road and County Road to Plank Road.



On Thursday from 7pm through 5am Friday, southbound US-23 will be closed from Dexter Street to Main Street. Traffic will be detoured via Carpenter Road, Dexter Road, and County Road to Main Street.



The southbound US-23 ramp (Exit 25) to Plank Road will also be closed during that same timeframe. Traffic will be detoured via Carpenter Road (Exit 27) and Dexter Road to Plank Road.



Photo: Google Street View