Closures Coming Next Week For US-23/M-36 Interchange

April 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A travel advisory for the US-23/M-36 interchange in Green Oak Township coming next week – and motorists should prepare for delays.



MDOT advises the following lanes and ramps will be closed for rebuilding:





6am Monday, April 13th - 5pm Monday, April 27th



-Eastbound/westbound M-36 will be closed between Whitmore Lake Road and Fieldcrest Drive. Eastbound M-36 will be detoured via northbound Whitmore Lake Road, eastbound Silver Lake Road and southbound Fieldcrest Drive back to M-36. Westbound M-36 will be detoured via northbound Fieldcrest Drive, westbound Silver Lake Road and southbound Whitmore Lake Road back to M-36.



-Northbound US-23 Exit 54A to M-36 will be closed. Traffic will continue north, take Exit 55 to Silver Lake Road, then either westbound Silver Lake Road to southbound Whitmore Lake Road or eastbound Silver Lake Road to southbound Fieldcrest Drive.



-The M-36 entrance ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via northbound Fieldcrest Drive or northbound Whitmore Lake Road to Silver Lake Road to access northbound US-23.



-Southbound US-23 Exit 54 to M-36 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Exit 55 to Silver Lake Road, then either southbound Whitmore Lake Road or southbound Fieldcrest Drive to reach M-36.



-The M-36 entrance ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via southbound Whitmore Lake Road and eastbound 8 Mile Road to access southbound US-23.







9am Tuesday, April 14th – 3pm Wednesday, April 15th



-Southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from I-96 to Lee Road.