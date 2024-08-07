Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


More ramp and lane closures are scheduled on US-23 this weekend in Washtenaw County.

The northbound US-23 ramp to westbound M-14 will be closed for maintenance.

Traffic will be detoured for access to both I-94 and M-14.

For I-94 access, traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23 to westbound I-94.

For M-14 access, traffic will be detoured via Zeeb Road to M-14.

Northbound US-23/M-14 will also have two lanes closed for maintenance.

The closures will be in effect from 9pm Friday through 5am Monday.