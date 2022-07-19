Lane Closures Along US-23 Corridor

July 19, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lane closures along the US-23 corridor are starting up this week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be completing epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor.



The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor in Genesee County, that were started in 2021.



Beginning this week, crews will have lane closures on Thompson Road and Lahring Road over US-23 in the Fenton and Linden areas, as well as on US-23 over Swartz Creek. Additional bridge locations with planned epoxy coating are Owen Road over US-23, US-23 over Silver Lake, and US-23 over the Shiawassee River.



MDOT advises the work is weather-dependent, and crews may adjust their work locations to expedite completion dates.



Drivers are asked to use caution as they approach the work zone, as road workers will be present and working close to live traffic.



Photos: Lahring Road bridge over US-23 after damage sustained in June of 2016 during a high-load hit.