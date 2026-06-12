Weekend Travel Advisories For US-23 & North Territorial Road

June 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





-Travel Advisory For US-23 In Livingston County



A weekend lane closure on US-23 in the Brighton/Green Oak Township area.



MDOT advises that northbound US-23 will have one lane closed from 8 Mile to Spencer Road for pavement marking. That lane closure will be in effect daily this Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 7pm.







-Travel Advisory for North Territorial Road in Washtenaw County



North Territorial Road will have lane closures early Saturday morning in each direction over US-23 for a sign upgrade in Ann Arbor.



Eastbound North Territorial Road will be closed over US-23 from 6 to 6:30am, while westbound North Territorial Road will be closed over US-23 from 6:30 to 7am.