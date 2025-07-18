Weekend Ramp Closures At I-96/US-23

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A weekend travel advisory for I-96/US-23 in the Brighton and Green Oak Township area.



MDOT announced some closures needed to perform resurfacing this Saturday and Sunday.



-The southbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road will be closed from 7am to 1pm.



-The eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed from 7am to 10am.



Then next weekend, southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from I-96 to Lee Road from 7am Saturday, July 26th through 10am Sunday, July 27th.