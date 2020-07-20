Virtual Meeting On US-23 Flex Route Extension To I-96

July 20, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/news@whmi.com





A virtual meeting is planned on the US-23 Flex Route improvement project in Livingston County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting next Monday from 3 to 4pm regarding the upcoming extension of the US-23 Flex Route to the I-96/US-23 interchange. Local businesses, community stakeholders and interested residents are encouraged to attend. Brief presentations are scheduled, which will be followed by question and answer sessions. The project limits are along US-23 from south of M-36 at 9 Mile Road to I-96. The project study will include traffic analysis, roadway and bridge scoping, environmental surveys and National Environmental Policy Act or NEPA documentation.



Information on how to join the upcoming virtual meeting can be found in the provided link.