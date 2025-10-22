Travel Advisories For Livingston & Washtenaw Counties

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





-A travel advisory for US-23 in the Green Oak Township area to start out the weekend. US-23 will have intermittent closures in each direction at M-36 for sign placement. Those closures will be in effect from 11pm this Friday to 5am Saturday.





-A weekend travel advisory for US-23 in Washtenaw County. The westbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed for sign installation. The ramp will be closed from 7 to 8am on Saturday.