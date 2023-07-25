Overnight Closure On US-23 At Hill Road

July 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation will close US-23 at Hill Road in Genesee County to accommodate permit work overnight, tonight.



Crews will close all lanes of US-23 while permit work is being completed and re-open the road every 10-15 minutes to allow traffic to move through the closure and alleviate congestion.



Local police will be assisting with traffic control for the freeway closure. Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.



The work is expected to start at midnight and wrap up by 6am.