US-23 Flex Route Project Progressing

November 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The US-23 Flex Route project is said to be progressing well – with goals to get ramps in a key stretch in Green Oak Township open by Thanksgiving.



MDOT’s contracted Engineer Michael Royalty is with ROWE Professional Services Company. He said the project is progressing with significant milestones already achieved.



Royalty said the goal is to have the M-36 ramps back open by Thanksgiving if the weather allows, which is key, as some of the colder temperatures are causing things like concrete to take longer to gain strength. But again, he said they’re hoping shooting to have that southern-most mile of the project done for the season and back to normal traffic configurations by the Thanksgiving holiday, or shortly after. A very worst-case scenario would be the second week of December.



Royalty said it really will be the weather over the next few weeks that will determine if they can get it done before the holiday break.



Royalty noted the project is basically broken up into 4 segments – the northern three are about 6.5 miles and are pretty much substantially complete outside of things like markings and restoration.



Crews will be back next year to complete punch list items throughout the job. Royalty said the key date and goal is to have the Flex Lane operational to alleviate peak hour congestion by early June of next year.





Royalty provided the following further project information to WHMI:





Status of Construction:



-Substantial Completion: The northern 6.5 miles of the freeway are substantially complete. There are only a few minor items that remain, such as installing permanent pavement markings and finishing guardrail work.

-Southernmost Mile (Current Focus): Work on the southernmost mile of the project, extending from just south of M-36 to north of M-36, is ongoing and is anticipated to be completed for the year by Thanksgiving, or shortly thereafter, depending on weather conditions.





Reopening Timeline for Northbound US-23 and M-36/9 Mile Exit:



We anticipate that both M-36 ramps on the northbound side, along with M-36 itself, will also reopen by Thanksgiving or shortly after, weather permitting. This will restore normal access for motorists until the spring of 2026.





Looking Ahead: Spring 2026 and Project Completion:



-In spring 2026, the contractor will return to the southernmost mile of the project to place the final layer of asphalt on both bounds US-23.

-Additional punch list items, including work on Whitmore Lake Road and tree plantings, will also be completed during this period.

-We anticipate all work on the project, including the full operation of the Flex Lane, to be completed and open to motorists by early June of 2026.





Key Takeaways:

-The northern 6.5 miles of the US-23 project are essentially complete, pending minor finishing touches that we hope to complete this year if the weather allows.

-The southernmost mile is on track for completion by Thanksgiving 2025, including reopening of the northbound US-23 ramps at M-36/9 Mile and M-36 itself, weather permitting.

-Final surfacing and landscaping will be completed in spring 2026, with the Flex Lane set to be operational by early June 2026.