Lane & Ramp Closures For US-23 Flex Route Project

February 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More lane and ramp closures are starting up again as part of the US-23 Flex Route project in the Green Oak Township area.





MDOT is advising of the following closures in the US-23/M-36 area for a traffic shift:





7am to 3pm - Monday, March 3rd



-The northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound M-36 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Exit 56 to take eastbound Silver Lake Road and southbound Marshall Lake Road to M-36.



-The northbound US-23 ramp to westbound M-36 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Exit 56 to take westbound Silver Lake Road and southbound Whitmore Lake Road to M-36, or take Exit 53 to westbound 8 Mile Road and northbound Whitmore Lake Road to northbound M-36.



-The eastbound/westbound M-36 ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via northbound Fieldcrest Road and westbound Silver Lake Road to northbound US-23.





7am Monday, March 3rd until 6pm Friday, August 15th



-The southbound US-23 ramp to M-36 will be closed. Traffic heading for eastbound M-36 will be detoured via Exit 55 to take eastbound Silver Lake Road and southbound Marshall Road to eastbound M-36. Traffic heading for westbound M-36 will be detoured via Exit 55 to take westbound Silver Lake Road and southbound Whitmore Lake Road to westbound M-36.



-The eastbound/westbound M-36 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound Whitmore Lake Road and eastbound 8 Mile Road to southbound US-23. Westbound traffic will be detoured via northbound Fieldcrest Road, westbound Silver Lake Road, southbound Whitmore Lake Road and eastbound 8 Mile Road to southbound US-23.



-Eastbound/westbound M-36 will be closed at US-23. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via northbound Whitmore Lake Road, eastbound Silver Lake Road and southbound Fieldcrest Road back to M-36. Westbound traffic will be detoured via northbound Fieldcrest Road, westbound Silver Lake Road and southbound Whitmore Lake Road back to M-36.



Photo: Google Street View.