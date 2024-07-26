Nightly Closures Start Saturday For US-23 Flex Route Project

July 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Multiple nightly ramp closures begin Saturday as part of the US-23 Flex Route project.



MDOT advises as part of the epoxy overlay for the US-23 Flex Route project in the Brighton area, the following closures will occur nightly from 8pm to 5am on Saturday, July 27th through Saturday, August 3rd the US-23/I-96 interchange:



-The eastbound I-96 collector/distributor (CD) lane

-The eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23

-The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23

-The southbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96

-The eastbound/westbound Spencer Road ramps to eastbound I-96.





Detours will be in effect and per usual, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



The following detours will be in place during the closures:



-The eastbound I-96 collector/distributor (CD) lane: Traffic will be shifted to eastbound I-96



-The eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23: Traffic can exit at Kensington Road and get onto westbound I-96 to reach southbound US-23.



-The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23: Traffic can exit at Kensington Road and get onto westbound I-96 to reach northbound US-23.



-The southbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96: Traffic will be detoured via westbound I-96 and Grand River Avenue to eastbound I-96.



-The eastbound/westbound Spencer Road ramps to eastbound I-96: Traffic will be detoured via Old US-23, Grand River Avenue, and Pleasant Valley Road to eastbound I-96.



The work is part of the MDOT’s ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96.



The overall project completion date is January 2026.