US-23 Flex Route Lanes Closed Between 8 Mile & M-14

May 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Heads up for motorists for the evening commute, and into the week.



MDOT has closed the Flex Route lanes on US-23 in each direction between 8 Mile and M-14 due to communication fiber damage.



MDOT’s maintenance contractor is working to restore communications.

The completion date is to be determined.



MDOT advises the US-23 Flex Route lanes will be closed while crews replace the communications fiber.



Motorists should expect delays.