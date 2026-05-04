Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Heads up for motorists for the evening commute, and into the week.

MDOT has closed the Flex Route lanes on US-23 in each direction between 8 Mile and M-14 due to communication fiber damage.

MDOT’s maintenance contractor is working to restore communications.
The completion date is to be determined.

MDOT advises the US-23 Flex Route lanes will be closed while crews replace the communications fiber.

Motorists should expect delays.