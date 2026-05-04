US-23 Flex Route Lanes Closed Between 8 Mile & M-14
May 4, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Heads up for motorists for the evening commute, and into the week.
MDOT has closed the Flex Route lanes on US-23 in each direction between 8 Mile and M-14 due to communication fiber damage.
MDOT’s maintenance contractor is working to restore communications.
The completion date is to be determined.
MDOT advises the US-23 Flex Route lanes will be closed while crews replace the communications fiber.
Motorists should expect delays.