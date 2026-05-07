US 23 Drive-in Theater Tickets Available Friday and Saturday Nights

May 7, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Genesee County’s US 23 Drive-in Theater is showing movies again on Friday and Saturday nights.



The theater, which first opened up in 1952, will be open on both nights until Memorial Day, then the drive-in will be open 7 nights a week through Labor Day.



Adult tickets are $12 and $8 for kids 3 to 12 years old. Tickets are free for anyone younger than that.



Gates open at 7:30pm. Movies usually start at dusk around 9-9:15pm.



A link to check out showtimes is posted below.