Multi-Vehicle Pileup Shuts Down Northbound US-23

March 4, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





****UPDATE****

4:51pm - All lanes reopened.





A messy evening commute can be expected for anyone traveling on US-23 in the Whitmore Lake area.



Northbound US-23 was shut down at Barker Road shortly before 4pm due to multiple crashes involving more than a dozen vehicles where the Flex Route ends and traffic merges from three lanes to two.



Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.



For the latest traffic information, tune in to WHMI 93.5.