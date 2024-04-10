Crash Shuts Down Southbound US-23 Tuesday Afternoon

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Brighton man was ticketed in connection with a crash that shut down all lanes of southbound US-23 Tuesday afternoon.



MLive.com reports the crash closed southbound US-23 after I-96 at around 12:30pm - causing traffic back-ups stretching to North Territorial Road.



Michigan State Police said a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Brighton man struck another car due to slow traffic. The crash sent that vehicle into a third.



Two people in the second car, identified as a 73-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



The Brighton driver was ticketed for failure to stop at an assured clear distance.