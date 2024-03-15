Weekend Work & Closures On US-23
March 15, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
More weekend construction and closures on tap.
This latest travel advisory is for US-23 in Washtenaw County.
MDOT advises the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed from 7am to 7pm Saturday for bridge work. Traffic will be detoured via northbound US-23, North Territorial to southbound US-23.
Additionally, northbound US-23 will have a double-lane closure from Nixon Road to Pontiac Trail from 7am Saturday through 7pm Sunday for lane restriping.