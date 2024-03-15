Weekend Work & Closures On US-23

March 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More weekend construction and closures on tap.



This latest travel advisory is for US-23 in Washtenaw County.



MDOT advises the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed from 7am to 7pm Saturday for bridge work. Traffic will be detoured via northbound US-23, North Territorial to southbound US-23.



Additionally, northbound US-23 will have a double-lane closure from Nixon Road to Pontiac Trail from 7am Saturday through 7pm Sunday for lane restriping.