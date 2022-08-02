Closures On US-23 In Fenton Area This Week

August 2, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ramp and lane closures are planned this week along US-23 in the Fenton area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor.



The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the US-23/I-75 corridor in Genesee County, that were started in 2021.



Beginning this week, MDOT says crews will address the outside lanes of Silver Lake Road over US-23 requiring a full closure of entrance and exit ramps. Ramps to one bound of US-23 at Silver Lake Road will remain open at all times.



Work is expected to take place through this Saturday but is weather dependent.



Additional lane closures are expected at Owen Road, Torrey Road, and Lahring Road under the direction of a traffic regulator.



Motorists are advised to use caution as they approach the work zone, as road workers will be present and working close to live traffic.



Photo: Google Street View.