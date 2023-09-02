Multiple Ramp & Lane Closures On US-23 Tuesday

September 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area motorists and commuters are being reminded of multiple ramp and lane closures planned on US-23 in the Brighton and Green Oak Township areas that start up after the Labor Day holiday weekend.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing multiple ramps along US-23 on Tuesday during a stage shift on the Flex Route project.



Closures include the northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96, the eastbound/westbound Lee Road ramp to northbound US-23, and the northbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road – which will remain closed until September 19th. Northbound US-23 will have one lane closed from Silver Lake Road to I-96 as well.



Closures are scheduled to be in effect on Tuesday from 5am to 2pm – with the exception of the northbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road.



MDOT advises that various traffic restrictions and detours will be in effect.



During the closure of the northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96, traffic will be detoured via westbound I-96 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.



During the intermittent closures of the eastbound and westbound Lee Road ramp to northbound US-23, traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23 and Silver Lake Road to northbound US-23. That work will also require closing one lane on northbound US-23 from Silver Lake Road to I-96.



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.