30-Car Pile-Up, Crashes Shut Down US-23 Thursday Morning

February 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Winter weather caused multiple crashes and a 30-car pileup on US-23 in Genesee County Thursday morning – shutting down all lanes of the freeway.



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported that both northbound and southbound US-23 were closed near Baldwin Road in Mundy Township.



Separately, northbound US-23 was closed at Thompson Road in the Fenton area due to a crash. That scene was cleared at around 12:45pm.



Both directions of US-23 re-opened to traffic around 1pm.