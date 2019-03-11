Urgent Care Proposed For Empty Walgreens In Brighton Twp.

March 11, 2019

An urgent care center and doctor offices could be coming to Brighton Township at the site once occupied by a Walgreens pharmacy.



IHA, a multi-specialty group with 70 locations across southeast Michigan, has proposed a new medical facility at the approximately 14,600-square-foot building, located on the corner of the Old U.S. 23 and Grand River intersection. The building has sat vacant since 2015. Plans for the project include examination rooms, urgent care exam rooms, X-ray imaging equipment, a lab and offices for six primary care physicians and up to 20 other employees.



IHA hopes to have the new facility renovated and ready for opening either later this year or by early 2020. A public hearing is set tonight at 7pm in front of the Brighton Township Planning Commission for a special land use permit to operate the medical facility in a business district. (JK)