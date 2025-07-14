Urban Air Adventure Park Proposed in Hartland Twp

July 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new indoor adventure park is being proposed in Hartland Township. Urban Air has about 200 locations nationwide -- including a handful across southeast Michigan.



Planning Director Troy Langer last week said it would be on property that sits behind Black Rock Bar and Grill, which faces M-59, and Mackle's Table and Taps off Old U.S 23.



"This is a proposed 38,400 square foot building that is intended to be rock climbing, trampoline jumping, laser tag, fun activity center," he said.



If approved, Urban Air would use the access road next to Mackle's off Old U.S. 23. The backside of the building would face Highway 23.



The applicant, Nate Sumner, explained why he chose that location for his first location with Urban Air.



"My family is down here. My wife works at the Target right there at M-59 and 23. We know the area. We like the area. With having three elementary aged daughters, one thing I think the community could use is indoor activity and play. It gets kids off their tablets and gets them out there and active."



Members of Hartland's Planning Commission were very supportive of the project, touting the use of that property, rather than another industrial facility, and liking the excitement to when Emagine Theatres opened in Hartland.



The initial site plan goes before the Hartland Township Board Tuesday.



Video of the Planning Commission's meeting is linked below. The agenda packet with details is attached.