Free Wedding Day In Howell This Thursday

February 13, 2019

Free marriage services are again being offered to couples looking to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day at Uptown Coffeehouse in downtown Howell.



For the third year in a row, Howell resident and ordained minister Bill Fenton will be providing free wedding services to couples at Uptown Coffeehouse on the big day, set for this Thursday from 11am to 7pm. Fenton says he’ll keep it short and simple; couples just need to RSVP and bring their marriage license. Fenton has been an ordained minister for eight years and has married more than 1,000 couples in that time. The coffee shop weddings began after Fenton noticed a need for a simple and affordable way to legalize a marriage.



To RSVP, call Bill Fenton at 734-818-6385. (JM)