Owner Of Uptown Coffeehouse Looking To Sell

May 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another longtime business owner in downtown Howell is retiring.



After more than 21 years, the owner of Uptown Coffeehouse located in the heart of downtown said she’s looking to sell the historic building.



Lorna Brennan said once she’s found a new owner for the building - someone who will continue to serve as a steward for the structure - and after what feels like the appropriate amount of celebration and goodbyes, Uptown Coffeehouse will close its doors – “making space for the next business to flourish and serve downtown Howell”.



Brennan posted a very short video announcement on Facebook, commenting that she’ll have more to say over the next few months.







The following letter was also posted on social media -



Dear Howell Community and its many Visitors:



After 21 1/2 years as part of the downtown Howell business community, I have decided to list for sale the historic building that has served so beautifully as the structure for Uptown Coffeehouse.



Once I have found a new owner for the building - someone who will continue to serve as a steward for this wonderful structure - and after what feels like the appropriate amount of celebration and goodbyes, Uptown Coffeehouse will close its doors, making space for the next business to flourish and serve downtown Howell. Who and what that will be remains to be seen. But I feel strongly that it will serve the needs of the community in exactly the right way.

As the timeframe of the coffeehouse closure unfolds, we will provide you with information about our upcoming celebrations that will allow us to say goodbye to and thank the Howell community that we love and which has been an honor to be a part of for so long.



For now, please accept my deep thanks and love for the support you've provided us over the years.



Lorna