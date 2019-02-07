Upgrades To Security & Lighting Planned At Genoa Township Hall

February 7, 2019

The Genoa Township Hall will undergo some lighting and security upgrades.



The Genoa Township Board approved two proposals that were under the consent agenda portion of Monday night’s meeting. The first was a proposal for the installation and purchase of new lighting fixtures for a cost of $3,540. The township outdoor lights were in need of repair and officials determine it would be best to retrofit all of the exterior lighting with efficient LED lights. The second proposal was related to security concerns with the rear or employee entrance being used by unauthorized people during the workday or after hours during nightly meetings. After evaluation, staff settled on an electronic door security system that will be purchases and installed for $1,981.



Both proposals were approved unanimously by the township board. (JM)