UPDATE: Washtenaw Co. Church Employee Arraigned on Multiple Charges Related to 'Child Sexually Abusive Materials:' MSP

October 22, 2024

UPDATE: On Oct. 22, MSP confirmed that Radcliff is facing 11 charges. He is facing 1 count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree, two counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, five counts of Using a Computer/Internet to Commit a Crime and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime with a maximum punishment greater than 20 years or life. All the charges are felonies, according to an MSP First District Tweet on Tuesday.



Radcliff's alleged victims are between 12 and 17-years-old. The investigation found that there are alleged offenses from 2011.



Radcliff's probable cause hearing is Oct. 31.







An employee of a church in Washtenaw County has been arraigned on multiple charges, including several related to “child sexually abusive material,” according to a Tweet from the Michigan State Police.



29-year-old Zachary Radcliff was arraigned on charges of criminal sexual conduct along with the child sexually abusive material charges, the Tweet said.



The Washtenaw Co. Court MiCOURT Case Search shows a Zachary Radcliff facing a total of 11 charges. The charges include Child Sexually Abusive Material, multiple counts of Computers-Internet-Communicate with Another to Commit Crime and Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree.



Radcliff is an employee at the Augusta Township Oakwood Church, a Tweet from the MSP First District said.



“The investigation started on October 2, 2024, when information was received that Mr. Radcliff solicited Child Sexually Abusive Material from a minor,” the Tweet said. “Search warrants were executed at both Mr. Radcliff’s office and residence. The investigation has identified multiple victims.”



Oakwood Church’s leadership has been “cooperative and transparent” during the investigation, authorities said.



The MiCOURT Case Search shows a Zachary Radcliff’s Probable Cause Hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31. His bond is set at $3 million, according to MiCOURT Case Search.



The investigation is ongoing. The MSP are encouraging any further victims to come forward.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan of the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 517-899-6174.