UPDATE: Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Genoa Twp

April 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Investigators have released news details involving a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Genoa Township.



According to Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a 38-year-old man from Milford was struck by another vehicle while riding his 1985 Honda motorcycle on E. Grand River Avenue near Wildwood Drive. The motorcyclist's name was not released.



According to the initial report, the motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck pulling out of the Middle Town Market parking lot just before 3:00 p.m.



Both occupants in the truck were uninjured.



The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Michigan hospital where he later died from his injuries.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.



Police shut down both sides of Grand River Avenue for nearly three hours for cleanup and investigation.



The nearby Log Cabin restaurant closed early at 6:00 p.m. Monday evening following the accident.