UPDATE: Driver Involved in Handy Twp. Crash Did Not Have Alcohol in His System at Time of Blood Draw

February 11, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office updated their press release regarding a crash in Handy Township last week.



"New information was learned from the hospital that the at fault driver in the crash did not have alcohol in his system at the time of their blood draw," the release said. "The original press release referencing alcohol was based on witness testimony and the smell of intoxicants (again preliminary information). It is likely the smell came from alcohol containers at the scene."



The crash occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at approximately 3:38 p.m. Deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash on Grand River east of Cemetery Road.



The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling west at a high rate of speed on Grand River in the east bound lanes, when it struck a 2017 Subaru Outback.



The driver of the Mountaineer was identified as a 46-year-old Fowlerville man. The Subaru driver was identified as a 45-year-old Fowlerville resident. The passenger in the Subaru was identified as an 18-year-old from Fowlerville.



All three people were transported to a local hospital.



It was initially reported by the Sheriff's Office that alcohol and speed were a factor.



The investigation is ongoing.