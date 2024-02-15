Upcoming Roadwork to Old US-23 in Hartland Township

February 15, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Road Commission advised drivers of an upcoming road project in Hartland Township.



Starting Friday, March 15th, road widening and reconstruction will begin to Old US-23 south of Bergin Road to M-59, resulting in intermittent lane closures and flag control.



The project will continue through the summer with the final stage of construction including a 3-week period of night-time full closures to Old US-23 in the later stages of the project, likely in late summer/early fall.



An additional construction advisory will be posted for drivers with additional information as crews get closer to that stage.



The entire project is expected to be completed on Friday, November 15th. Dates are subject to change due to weather, contractor scheduling, etc.



A map of the entire project area is shown.