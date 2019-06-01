Upcoming Event To Educate On PFAS & Water Stewardship

June 1, 2019

Harmful chemicals contaminating local waterways and a new initiative that aims to encourage responsibility for different water sources will be the focus of an upcoming luncheon.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series is a quarterly event held by the County Planning Department in which planning professionals, local government officials and community leaders come together in an informal setting to share ideas and network. This quarter’s series will be centered around a Water Stewardship Panel – PFAS and the One Water Initiative, and will have two guest speakers.



Dan Brown of the Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) will educate guests on PFAS, which are toxic, synthetic chemicals associated with many health problems. The contaminant has been found in the Huron River and PFAS pollution is widespread in Michigan. The HRWC has been a leading educator on PFAS pollution. The event’s second speaker will be Trevor Layton from the Southeast Council of Governments (SEMCOG), who will discuss efforts to celebrate Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week by promoting One Water, a brand new initiative from the Freshwater Forum at the Cranbrook Institute of Science, Great Lakes Water Authority, and SEMCOG. The goal of One Water is to support shared responsibility and stewardship for interrelated drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater systems.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series will be held Wednesday, June 12th, at Oceola Township Hall. Those attending the event should bring their own lunch and an RSVP is appreciated.

Contact details are available in the attached flyer. (DK)