Unprecedented Demand On Michigan Unemployment System

April 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





As a record number of Livingston County residents and others across Michigan file for unemployment amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, many are wondering when they’ll actually receive the benefits.



A huge amount of claims continue to be filed and the website for the state Unemployment Insurance Agency went down Tuesday before being restored. Communications Director Jason Moon with the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity says they appreciate the patience Michigan residents have shown with the unemployment system over the last few weeks as they continue to provide emergency financial assistance during this historical and unprecedented demand. A record 311,000 people filed initial applications last week and Moon tells WHMI they typically receive 5,000 claims per week. He added while there has been unprecedented demand on the unemployment system, it does show that the system is working and they’re able to provide emergency financial relief to those who need it most. Moon says a new filing schedule has since been set up for those filing over the phone and online, which is based on the first letter of last names to alleviate some of the bottlenecks on the system itself. He says the online system still moving slower than normal and phone lines might be busy during the day given all of the calls. Moon says they ask people to be patient and if they have a computer and internet access, they want them to file claims online at www.michigan.gov/UIA. He says they want the call center reserved for those who don’t have online access to call 866-500-0017.



Moon says those filing will either be approved or denied immediately and people typically receive a payment in approximately two weeks, through either debit card or direct deposit. Benefits will be good for the next four months and overall benefits for the unemployed has been extended from 26 to 39 weeks. He further assured that everyone who is an eligible worker who needs to apply for benefits, will receive them. Moon says the state has been able to build up the Michigan Unemployment Trust Fund over a roughly ten year period so there is enough to pay the claims.



Moon says people have 28 days to file for unemployment from the last day they worked. He says when they file does not affect the claim amount of when benefits are received as claims are backdated to when someone was laid off. Anyone who lost their job or was laid off as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is encouraged to file. Moon noted that Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order expanding qualifying benefits for those who are sick or quarantined, those who don’t have access to paid leave or time off or caring for a loved one among others. He says the Governor signed an agreement to the federal CARES Act which also now opens up unemployment benefits to self-employed contractors, gig-workers and other 1099 workers. Further Moon says under the Act, everyone who was already receiving benefits or would have normally been eligible will see their weekly benefit increased by a set amount of $600.



Moon says they ask people to continue to be patient due to the demand on system, stressing they’re doing everything they can to keep their promise that emergency financial benefits are available to the people who need it most. That includes hiring additional staff, reallocating resources and adding server capacity among other measures.



A web link is provided to more information and the new filing system schedule.